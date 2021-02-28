Doraville, GA Patricia Ann Parks, age 79, of Doraville, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday February 27, 2021 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Visitation and funeral services for Ann were held on March 3 and March 4, 2021 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial was at Peachtree Memorial Park. Ann was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who loved doing for others, and was known for her great cooking and infectious laugh.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mercer John Everett, Sr and Carolyn Louise (Fleeman) Everett; her husband of 62 years, Donald L. Parks; a grandson, Chase Parks; and a sister, Judy Maxey. She was a loving mother to Don and Kee Parks of Crawford, GA, Larry and Pam Parks of Doraville, GA, Joey and Jill Parks of Loganville, GA; loving grandmother to Alison, Chip and Ashleigh, Trey and Alisha, Chad, Josh and Taylor, Jordan and Clint, Jacob and Jeremy; loving great-grandmother to Austin, Bodie, and Miller; loving sister to Marilyn McDaniel of Winder, GA, Sue and Fred Bolden of Winder, GA, Bobbie and Bill House of Winder, GA, and Mercer and Susan Everett of Auburn, GA; loving sister in law to Richard Maxey of Winder, GA, Billy Hansel and Linda Parks of Buford, GA, Sarah and Stanley Martin of Buford, GA, and Jerry and Judy of Buford, GA; and loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
