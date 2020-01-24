Buford
Patricia Ann Miller
Patricia Ann (Mill) Miller, age 87, of Buford, GA passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Earl Miller, Sr. and her oldest son, David Robert Miller. She is survived by sons Glenn Miller & wife, Linda, of FL; Jeffrey Miller & wife, Stephanie, of GA; Robert Miller, Jr. & wife, Maija, of GA; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Miller of NC; 6 grandchildren, Sarah waterman of TX, Christopher Miller of NC, Michael Miller of FL, Sonia Underwood of FL, Kayla Miller of GA, Rebecca Miller of GA; eight great grandchildren, Leah & Paige NA&terman of TX, Ethan & Evan Miller of FL, Jacalyn, David and Miles Miller of NC, Cole Underwood of FL. Patricia was born in Reading, PA on September 6,1932 and later lived in OH, I A, FL, and GA. Pat was a registered nurse and proudly worked for the American Red Cross the last 20 years of her career. Pat and Bob enjoyed traveling, singing in the Senior HiLo Group, and volunteering with the American Red Cross. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved sharing her favorite Pennsylvania Dutch holiday recipes with her daughters-in-law and granddaughters. Known as Nana, some of her great grandchildren loved to call her Nana Banana! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lilburn, GA. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-277- 4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
