Lawrenceville, GA Patricia (Pat) Ann Ivey went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 25, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: daughter, Melinda (Randy) Meaders; sons, Mike (Connie) Ivey, Marty Ivey, and Mark Ivey; granddaughter, Jenna Maxey was blessed to be raised by Pat; sisters, Martha (Franklin) Williams, Faye Sudderth, Becky (Rodney) Garmon; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren: Chris Turner, Tami Allgood, Melissa McArdle, Jamie Meaders, Cody Ivey, Shelby Ivey, Jessica Athey, Jordyn Ivey, Chelsey Doyle; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

