Otto F. Vachta, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Atlanta, GA. He was born September 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL He resided at Cambridge Post-Acute Health Care in Snellville, GA since 2011. He was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Snellville. He will be laid to rest at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, Naperville, IL (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
aTLANTA
Otto F. Vachta
