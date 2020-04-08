Buford
Ophelia Waters (Montgomery)
Ophelia Montgomery Waters, age 91 of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Will Waters, Jr.; son, Michael Waters; and daughter, Walstine Waters Delaney. Mrs. Waters is survived by her children, Fred and Bridgette McHellon Waters, Stone Mountain, GA, Will Danny Waters, III, Norcross, GA, Teresa Waters Louis, New York and Juanita A. Ward, Lawrenceville, GA; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister-in-law, MaeMae Montgomery, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Waters was born May 6, 1928 in Buford, GA and was a life-long resident of Buford, GA. She was retired from Buford Middle School Cafeteria after fifteen years of service. Mrs. Waters was a member of Union Baptist Church in Buford, GA where she was church pianist for a long time. A graveside service will be held April 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Apostle Betty Sue Earls officiating. You may drop by the funeral home and sign the book on Saturday between 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
