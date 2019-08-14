Buford, GA
Olwen Bagley (Davis)
Olwen Davis Bagley, age 90, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty- nine years, Meareal Bagley; parents, Otis H. and Pearl M. Allen Davis; brother, Dolphus Davis. Mrs. Bagley is survived by sons and daughters- in-law, Gary and Joan Bagley, Gainesville, GA and Terry and Jane Bagley, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Adam Bagley, Brittany and Jay Stark, Cameron and Jessica Bagley, Hannah Bagley; great grandchildren, Gavin Stark and Rosalind Stark; sisters and brother-in-law, Verlon Herrington, and Genevieve and Edward Breedlove, all of Buford, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Lounell Davis, Sugar Hill, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Bagley was born on April 26, 1929 in Buford, GA. She was a 1946 graduate of Sugar Hill School in Sugar Hill, and played basketball there for a number of years while she was in school. She went to Terrell Beauty College, and later became a hairdresser with over thirty years of service. Mrs. Bagley had also worked for Sears Roebuck Company and Macy Department Store in Atlanta and in Buford, where she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Buford where she was a member of Rebecca Joy Sunday School class, as well as a member of Suwanee Good Timers. Mrs. Bagley was an avid bowler, loved golf, and enjoyed playing cards. She enjoyed traveling and she loved Bluegrass music. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Herrington and Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Private interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
