Dacula
Odis ""Ross"" Wall
Odis "Ross" Wall, age 85, of Dacula, GA formerly of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and devoted of 61 years, Martha Seagraves Wall; children, Dennis Wall (Nanette) of Dacula, Donna Williams (Chris) of Auburn, Daphne Moore (Russell) of Buford, Darrell Wall (Becky) of Dawsonville; grandchildren, Nicole Wall Barnes (Justin), Ashley Williams Sorrells (Wes), Michael Williams (Kayleigh), Nathan Wall, Stephen Wall (Katie), McKenzie Bagley (Fiancee Evan Darnell), six great grandchildren, Avery, Hudson, Hayes, Phin, Landyn and Charlotte; sister, Joyce Wall of Winder; brother, Larry Wall of Bethlehem; brothers-in-law, Hulan Bailey and Gary Peppers; step-grandchildren, Cathy Nichols (Jeff), Mandy Reynolds, Jordan Jennings (Austin), Jake Moore; step-great grandchildren, Paul Nichols, Evan Nichols, Bela Nichols, Caitlin Reynolds, and Hunter Reynolds; as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odis Wayman Wall and Flora Rutledge Wall; brother, Charles Henry Wall (Vera); sisters, Martha Sue Bailey and Geraldine D. Jones (Paul); and son-in-law, Jason Bagley. Ross was born on April 14, 1934 in Winder, GA to Odis and Flora Rutledge Wall. He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School where he played football, back in the good old days when there wasn't any facemasks. Ross proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an Insurance Agent for over 35 years, first starting with Gulf Life who eventually became American General Life. He served as a Deacon for Central Baptist Church. Ross enjoyed working outside whether it was gardening or mowing his grass. He enjoyed mowing the grass so much that he would volunteer to mow the grass for his neighbors. But, his biggest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service honoring the life of Ross was held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Wes Sorrells and Pastor Neil Butler officiating. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, North East Georgia Hospice, or Central Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Odis Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
