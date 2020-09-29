Snellville, GA Norman Edwin Masters, 93, went to be with The Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Norman was born on January 23, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Masters; he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Lyte.

Survivors include sister, Bernice Masters; son, Dale (Diane); grandson, Jason (Tara); granddaughter, Heather Bacon; great grandchildren, Harrison and Tripp Bacon; brother-in-law, Gordon Humbert (Peggy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Friday, October 2 in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.

