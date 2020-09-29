Snellville, GA Norman Edwin Masters, 93, went to be with The Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Norman was born on January 23, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Masters; he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Lyte.
Survivors include sister, Bernice Masters; son, Dale (Diane); grandson, Jason (Tara); granddaughter, Heather Bacon; great grandchildren, Harrison and Tripp Bacon; brother-in-law, Gordon Humbert (Peggy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held Friday, October 2 in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.