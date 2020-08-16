Tucker, GA The family of Norman L. Snider Sr. would like to announce his passing on August 14, 2020 at age 89. He is now with his beloved Savior Jesus Christ whom he faithfully served for his entire life.

He was preceded in death by parents Willis and Gertrude Snider, his first wife Shirley Murphy Snider, Sister Hellen Snider Presti, and Brothers Edward Snider and Ernest Snider.

Norman is survived by wife Linda Melton Snider, children Norman Lee Snider Jr., Rebecca Snider Hood, Sheila Snider Reynolds, and Beth Snider Burel. Stepchildren from his marriage to Linda: Selina Manowski, Mitchell Smith, and Bryan Smith.

Norman had 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Norman was born in Cloverport, Kentucky on June 4 1931. In December of 1954, he married Shirley Louise Murphy from Taylorsville, Kentucky. They were married for 43 years until her passing in 1997. Several years later, he met Linda Melton from Tucker Ga. and they were married and have remained so for more than 20 years.

Norman was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving 4 years in the U.S. Air force as an Airman A/1C. After serving his time in the military, he accepted a job with NASA in Cape Canaveral Florida. He was involved in the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs until their end in 1972. He then began work for United Telephone, which eventually became Sprint. He retired from Sprint in 1996 as an Electrical Engineer. Norman was a member of First Baptist church Duluth for 43 years where he served in the Children's Ministry and was Deacon Emeritus.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757

Burial services are planned for Friday 8/21/2020: Visitation 11am - 12pm, Chapel Service 12pm.

Social distancing will be observed and we ask that you please wear a mask.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Duluth Food Pantry.