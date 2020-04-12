Dacula, GA
Norman Eugene "Ned" Daughtery, Jr.
Norman Eugene (Ned) Daugherty, Jr. passed away on April 6. Ned was a lifelong Georgia resident who enjoyed gardening, building furniture with his dad, and watching sports on TV with his daughters, Casie and Sarah. Ned was a 1975 graduate of Cartersville High School and a 1980 graduate of West Georgia University, where he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Ned is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Casie and Sarah; parents, Norman and Jean; sister, Lisa (Mark); nieces and nephews Margaret, Mark, Zack, Nick, Reilly; mother-in-law, Bobbie; and sisters-in law, Pat, Mickie (Dave). Ned will be missed by his family and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held later.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924
To plant a tree in memory of Norman Daughtery, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
