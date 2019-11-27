Mayfield, KY
Mrs. Norma Miller (Harper)
Mrs. Norma Harper Miller, age 78 of Mayfield, KY, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:26 PM at the Anna Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, she was a retired teacher and principal of the Greater Atlanta Christian School, and a devoted minister's wife. Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 57 years- Jimmy Miller; one daughter- Elizabeth (Don) Riley of Mayfield, KY; one son- Perry (Coco) Miller of Germantown, TN; Four Grandchildren: Anna Miller, Abby Miller, Miller Ann Riley and Jackson Riley; two sisters Nola (Jon) Vest of Brentwood, TN and Hilda (Tom) Wilkins of Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her caregiver- Sherry Nelson of Mayfield, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Bobbie Godwin Harper. Memorial Services will be held at 12 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Buford Church of Christ in Buford, GA with Dr. Milton Sewell and Dr. David Fincher officiating. Friends may call after 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Buford Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Pathways for Children, 3311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069 or Georgia Agape, Inc., 3094 Mercer University Drive #200, Atlanta, GA 30341. The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
