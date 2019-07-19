Hoschton, GA
Norma Kelly (Mills)
Norma Mills Kelly, age 82, of Hoschton, GA passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennylyn Hulsey Bowden; grandson, Jacob Hulsey. Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Cary V. Kelly, Hoschton, GA; children, Dennis Hulsey, Carla Kelly Rotundo, Buford, GA, Casey Mills Kelly and wife Shannon, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Cara Rotundo, Tori Rotundo, Chandler Kelly,
Dane Rotundo, Connor Santee, Grayson Santee; nephew, Samuel Rouse; niece, Nancy Rouse; brother-in-law, Clinton Rouse. Mrs. Kelly was born May 28, 1937 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1955 graduate of Murphy High School, Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Kelly was the first female passenger service agent for Delta Airlines. She was owner of Red Carpet Realty Company, Lawrenceville, GA and retired after thirty-three years of real estate sales and broker experience. Mrs. Kelly was of Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Ruark officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis, TN in memory of Norma Mills Kelly. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
