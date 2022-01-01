Norma Jean Poff

Hoschton, GA Norma Jean Hall Poff, age 78, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. Memorial Services will be held 7:00 Pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
