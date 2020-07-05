On Friday, June 19, Norma Jean Murphy, loving wife and mother of three, passed away in Stuart, Florida at the age of 86 after several years of declining health. Jean was born on September 8, 1933 in Tacoma Park, MD to Norman and Lola Wootton. On August 20, 1955, she married Charles Edmond "Doc" Murphy. He said the day he met her, he knew she was the one. She graduated from the University of Maryland. She was a schoolteacher for many years, beginning in Maryland. In 1970, she moved to Gwinnett County, Georgia. She taught at Sugar Hill Elementary and at Rockbridge Elementary. She became principal of Bethesda Elementary School. When Arcado Elementary School opened in 1981, she became its principal. The school achieved Georgia School of Excellence in 1991 under her leadership. In 1993, She retired to a mountain top in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina and later lived in Jupiter, Florida for many years.Jean was a hands on principal, attending most after school events and talking with the children in the halls regularly. In retirement, she indulged her lifelong love of reading. Jean loved to travel to tropical islands. She played the piano beautifully, with Doc as her audience. She was devoted to her beloved Westies Murph and Maggie who brought great joy in her later years. Jean never met a stranger, always making new friends. She had a smile that could light up a room. She was known for her generosity and kindness. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Doc. She is survived by her children Donna Ahlstedt, Dr. Charles E. Murphy Jr., and Carol Alexander, her brother Richard D. Wootton, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two nieces. Memorial gifts may be made to the media center at Arcado Elementary School, Arcado Rd, Lilburn, GA 33333. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
