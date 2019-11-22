Nina Davis

Asheville, NC
Nina Ruth Davis (Held)
Nina Ruth Held Davis, 95, of Asheville, NC and formerly of Snellville, GA, passed away on November 17, 2019. Born on March 24, 1924 in Nashville, TN, Nina lived in Florida, Washington, DC and Georgia, settling in Atlanta. She graduated from Atlanta Girls High in 1942 and married Marion Wilson (Bud) Davis in 1944.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband; father, Frank Held; mother, Ammer Held and sister, Margaret Held Palmer. She is survived by her two children, Marion Kenneth Davis and wife Linda of Flowery Branch, and Nina Carol Davis Douglas and husband Jerry of Asheville; five grandchildren, John Douglas and wife, Melanie of Clifton, VA, Tad Douglas and wife, Rina of Haymarket, VA, Scott Douglas of Asheville, NC, Laura Davis Pancake and husband, Robbie of Flowery Branch and Zachary Davis and wife, Andrea of San Antonio, TX; and five great grandchildren, Madeleine and Jack Douglas, Caroline, Mollie and Virginia Douglas, Aaron and Ruthie Pancake and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nina retired from the Atlanta office of the FBI after 25 years of service.
A funeral service will be held at Tom Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78 West in Snellville at 1:00 pm, Sunday, November 24th with visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Third Option Foundation https://www.thirdoptionfoundation.org.Arrangements by Groce Funeral Home
