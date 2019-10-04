Duluth, GA
Nimrod Majors
Nimrod Majors, age 90, of Duluth, GA, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Nimrod loved farming, hunting, fishing and hot rods. He was a long time member of Norcross Masonic Lodge # 228. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Betty Ann Majors, parents, brothers and sisters. Nimrod is survived by sons, Michael Majors (Charlene), Mark Majors (Sharon); grandchildren, Rees Majors, Matthew Majors (Najdana) and Andrew Majors (Ashley); great grandchildren, Cale Majors, Adam Majors and Ansley Majors; longtime friend and companion, Faye Myers and caregiver, Daisy Gomez. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
