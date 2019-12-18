Auburn
Nell McCright (Byers)
Nell Byers McCright, age 72, of Auburn, GA passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, John E. McCright, Sr.; parents, Aaron and Dorothy Smith Byers. She is survived by his children, Eddie McCright, Auburn, GA, Stephen McCright, Auburn, GA, Dwight and Lane McCright, Winder, GA, David and Stacey McCright, Homer, GA; grandchildren, Abner and Jennifer McCright, Karissa McCright, Sean McCright, Katy Costley; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Forbes, Kenslee Ingram; sister, Rachel Byers Williamson, Flowery Branch, GA; three brothers, Lowell and Nancy Byers, Hoschton, GA, Robert and Karen Byers, Tucker, GA, Phillip Lanier Byers, Auburn, GA; sister-in-law, Mary M. Benifield, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Robert McCright, Kennesaw, GA; aunt and uncle, Rev. Copeland and Mrs. Bernadette Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. McCright was born June 27, 1947 in Gainesville, GA. She was a 1965 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, GA. Mrs. McCright was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Auburn, GA. Graveside services and visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Auburn, GAwith Rev. Eddy McCright officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flanigan Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses in memory of Nell B. McCright.
To plant a tree in memory of Nell McCright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
