Mt. Airy
Nancy Pitchford McAlister
Mrs. Nancy Pitchford McAlister, age 80, of Mount Airy, formerly of Duluth, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Interment will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at West View Cemetery. Rev. Rick Cox will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. McAlister was born May 6, 1939 to the late Emory & Marie Pitchford in Albany, New York. She was a member of Duluth First United Methodist Church and retired from First International Associates, where she was a Receptionist. A true example of a grandmother, keeping in close touch with her grandchildren, Mrs. McAlister loved cooking and spending time with her family. Her husband, Thomas, passed in 1994 and she continued her love for him until she passed. Mrs. McAlister is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Tom & Jeannie McAlister of Bethlehem; daughters & sons-in-law, Tara & Chad Hutchinson of Demorest and Robin & Gene Dawkins of Mt. Airy; 6 grandchildren, Amanda Brown, Lindsey Hailey, Michael and Matthew McAlister, and Megan and Abigail Hutchinson; 5 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aaron, Zoe, River and Steele; sister & brother-in-law, Carol & Walid Nannis; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas VanHook McAlister; parents; and sister, Gloria Windham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation - Georgia at www.parkinson.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
