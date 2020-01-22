Buford, GA
Nancy Hooper (Young)
Nancy Young Hooper, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Monroe Hooper; parents, Ray and Lona Young; and sister, Judy Case. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Hooper Piper and husband, Billy Piper, Canton, GA, Rhonda Hooper Newton and Will Mobley, Auburn, GA; grandchildren, Peyton Piper, Madelyn Piper; sister-in-law, Forrestine and Lee Hawkins, Mineral Bluff, GA; brother-in-law, John and Connie Linnerson, Michigan, nephew, Casey Jones, Kennesaw, GA; niece, Phyllis Nauman, Tampa, FL, numerous other relatives; and her angels caregivers, Regina Williams and Barbara Cochran. Mrs. Hooper was born on September 9, 1946 in Clarkesville, GA. She was a 1964 graduate of Habersham County High School. She was a member of Suwanee First United Methodist Church in Suwanee, GA where she sung in the choir. She was a former PTA president at Harmony Elementary School and also the president of the North Gwinnett High School Band Booster Club. She was a bookkeeper at Annandale Village in Suwanee, GA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Suwanee First United Methodist Church in Suwanee, GA with Rev. Eric Davenport and Rev. Michael Martin officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23rd, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502 in memory of Nancy Hooper.
