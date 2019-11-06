Lawrenceville
Nancy Hicks
HICKS - Nancy Hicks, age 68 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Don Witzel will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Lester Hicks of Lawrenceville; children: Valerie & Randall Clark of Woodstock, Tina & Jeff Stone of Jackson, Captain Robert B. & April Hicks of Stanley, VA, Trisha & Kevin Hollfield of Lawrenceville; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister: Linda Dickerhoof of Auburn; brother: Buddy Dickerhoof of Centre, AL; sister & partner: Glenda Dickerhoof & Paula Macchiarella of Mogadore, OH; sister: Grace Dickerhoof of Mogadore, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
