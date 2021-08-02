Grayson, GA HENDERSON - Nancy Henderson, age 86, of Grayson, GA passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Grayson United Methodist Church, 555 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the church. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Parks Henderson; brother, Wallace Dooley. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Broach; brother, Larry Dooley; sister-in-law, Sara Snipes; nieces, Kelly (Erick) Fry, Shawn (Terry) Thaxton, Stephanie Lally; nephews, Jay (Melissa) Broach, Scott (Terry) Dooley; great nieces, Lauren Broach, Kate Broach, Journey Tolbert, Jansen Tolbert, McKenzie Lally, Ashtyn Lally, Addison Lally, Kristi Connally; great nephews, Rayne Fry, Bryce Fry, Matthew Dooley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson United Methodist Church in memory of Nancy Henderson. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at
