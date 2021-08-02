Grayson, GA HENDERSON - Nancy Henderson, age 86, of Grayson, GA passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Grayson United Methodist Church, 555 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the church. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Parks Henderson; brother, Wallace Dooley. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Broach; brother, Larry Dooley; sister-in-law, Sara Snipes; nieces, Kelly (Erick) Fry, Shawn (Terry) Thaxton, Stephanie Lally; nephews, Jay (Melissa) Broach, Scott (Terry) Dooley; great nieces, Lauren Broach, Kate Broach, Journey Tolbert, Jansen Tolbert, McKenzie Lally, Ashtyn Lally, Addison Lally, Kristi Connally; great nephews, Rayne Fry, Bryce Fry, Matthew Dooley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson United Methodist Church in memory of Nancy Henderson. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.