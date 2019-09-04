Lugoff, SC
Nancy Leona Franklin
Nancy Leona Williford Carroll Franklin, 70, of Lugoff, SC passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Roane County, Tennessee, Nancy was a daughter of the late Oscar Williford and Mary Lou Dunaway. Nancy spent summers on her grandmother's farm where she learned to cook and garden. Nancy loved the Atlanta Braves, the UGA Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. She was ever faithful to her teams and to those she loved so very much.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Carroll Hines (Mike), Christine Carroll Franklin, Karen Franklin McColman (Mark), Ronald Dean Franklin, II (Heather); her six grandchildren, Andrew Vallee, Robert and Ryan Hines (Mary), Alex and Dane Kreeft and Helen McColman Cotton (Jerry); and six great-grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Dale Arwood (Delbert); and brother, Charles Williford (Sherry); and her many extended family.
Her service was held, Monday, September 2nd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, SunTrust Park,755 Battery Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Arrangements by Shives Funeral Home
