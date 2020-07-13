Loganville , GANancy A. Costello Nancy A. Costello, 68, lost her battle to cancer Sunday, July 13, at her home in Loganville surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 1, 1951 in Hempstead, New York daughter of Millicent & Harold Mehler. Nancy attended Bayport High School, Bayport, NY and graduated in 1969. Following her graduation, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Costello, and relocated to Palm Beach, Florida, where she was employed by AT&T. Following her divorce, she transferred to the Atlantaarea in 1983 where she raised her family and worked in telecommunications until her retirement in 2008. Nancy is survived by her three devoted children, Julie Costello and Jennifer Koutny of Loganville, and Kenneth Costello of Lawrenceville; granddaughters Loren and Kaitlyn Costello, and grandsons Christopher Koutny and Liam Costello. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth & Marjorie Mehler, of Portland, CT, nephew Matthew, and daughter-in-law MaryAnn Mehler of Acton, MA, and nephew Kenneth Mehler of Portland, CT, four great-nieces: Molly, Mia, Ellie & Brooke Mehler, and one grandnephew, William Mehler. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Mehler, US Navy. Nancy was a devoted mother to her family and always put their needs above her own. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, playing games with her family, and particularly loved "Kaitlyn & Grammie's Excellent Adventures" and watching her grandchildren play sports. She and her brother Ken shared a special bond. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at Byrd and Flanigan Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals Rd, NE, Lawrenceville. Due to Covid-19, the service is by invitation only for family and close friends. We encourage you to watch via live stream. Information can be found on Byrd & Flanigan website. Nancy's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to InspireHospice for their assistance during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. ByrdandFlanigan.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- President Donald Trump's trip to Atlanta highlights environmental review changes
- President Donald Trump calls for election of Rich McCormick, Karen Handel to Congress during Atlanta visit
- 5 years after its Pluto flyby, New Horizons spacecraft forges ahead
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from the hospital and doing well
- Huge protests rock several countries as coronavirus ignites rage against governments
Articles
- Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns
- COVID-19 numbers show alarming jumps in Georgia
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- There have been 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last six days
- Gwinnett Clerk of Courts temporarily closing main office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 case total jumped nearly 22% in eight days
- Krispy Kreme opening new Snellville location next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- Amazon leases space for 'last mile' delivery station in Buford
- Rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations worries Georgia health care leaders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 6-12
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- PHOTOS: Lilburn high school students use Internet to reach communities in need of face masks
- PHOTOS: 'End the Confederacy' Protest Rally at Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.