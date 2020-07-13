Loganville , GANancy A. Costello Nancy A. Costello, 68, lost her battle to cancer Sunday, July 13, at her home in Loganville surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 1, 1951 in Hempstead, New York daughter of Millicent & Harold Mehler. Nancy attended Bayport High School, Bayport, NY and graduated in 1969. Following her graduation, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Costello, and relocated to Palm Beach, Florida, where she was employed by AT&T. Following her divorce, she transferred to the Atlantaarea in 1983 where she raised her family and worked in telecommunications until her retirement in 2008. Nancy is survived by her three devoted children, Julie Costello and Jennifer Koutny of Loganville, and Kenneth Costello of Lawrenceville; granddaughters Loren and Kaitlyn Costello, and grandsons Christopher Koutny and Liam Costello. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth & Marjorie Mehler, of Portland, CT, nephew Matthew, and daughter-in-law MaryAnn Mehler of Acton, MA, and nephew Kenneth Mehler of Portland, CT, four great-nieces: Molly, Mia, Ellie & Brooke Mehler, and one grandnephew, William Mehler. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Mehler, US Navy. Nancy was a devoted mother to her family and always put their needs above her own. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, playing games with her family, and particularly loved "Kaitlyn & Grammie's Excellent Adventures" and watching her grandchildren play sports. She and her brother Ken shared a special bond. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at Byrd and Flanigan Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals Rd, NE, Lawrenceville. Due to Covid-19, the service is by invitation only for family and close friends. We encourage you to watch via live stream. Information can be found on Byrd & Flanigan website. Nancy's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to InspireHospice for their assistance during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. ByrdandFlanigan.com

