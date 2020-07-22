On Saturday, July 18, 2020 Nan Dickey, loving wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away at age 83 in Grayson, Georgia. Nan was born on December 10, 1936 in Boston, Georgia to Nannie and John P. Smith. On September 3, 1954 she married Donald W. Dickey Sr. and they raised two children, Donette and Bill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dickey, parents and three siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donette and Larry Arcos, Son and Daughter-in-law Bill and Marie Dickey, Brother-in-Law Douglas Dickey and wife Jo, plus several nieces and nephews. 5 Grandchildren: Heather Britt, Lindsay Dickey, Derrick Dickey, Jonathan and Andrea Arcos, and Joseph Arcos. She is survived also by five Great Grandchildren - Austin Britt (Amber), Dylan Britt, Reaghan Dickey, Jackson Arcos and Finn Arcos. She recently welcomed her first Great, Great Grandchild - Jameson Britt. Interment to follow at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery where she will be placed with her loving husband. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org. Nan's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the amazing staff of Dogwood Forest of Grayson for the gracious display of love, compassion and care provided Nan. Our family will always cherish the love in this beautiful community.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute