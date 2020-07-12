Mary Frances Mahaffie McCaleb Dunn, 94, passed away peacefully in Georgia on June 27, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and moved to Huntsville at the age of 16. After graduating from Huntsville High School, she attended the University of Oklahoma, Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama where she received her bachelor's degree and was a member of the social sorority Delta Delta Delta. After college, Mary Frances married the love of her life, Shelby "Bee" McCaleb, Jr., who preceded her in death. Bee was a veteran of World War II and retired from the Army Missile Command in Huntsville. They were married for 45 years and raised five children, Blaine McCaleb III (Cynthia), Mary Frances McCaleb (James Foster), Beatty McCaleb (Paula), Cheryl McCaleb Bartlett, and Susan McCaleb Green (Larry). She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Thomas, Blaine IV, Logan, Stephanie, Shelby, Hamilton, and Will. Mary Frances taught English, French, Spanish and Latin before moving into residential real estate sales for 10 plus years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, especially bridge. Soon after retirement, she found love again with husband, Colonel John Joseph Dunn, a World War II Veteran as well as Korean Prisoner of War. When Colonel Dunn passed away, Mary Frances moved to the Atlanta area to be close to her sons. Her greatest loves were her family, her husbands, her friends, and the time she spent growing up and raising her children in Huntsville. A private memorial mass and burial will be held at a future date. (www.laughlinservice.com) Memorials may be made to the St Vincent DePaul Society, 625 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.
