Ray W. Gunnin, Sr. passed away on June 30, 2020 after an amazingly full life of accomplishments and community service. He was 92 years old. Ray was born in rural Cobb County, GA in 1928. He married Louise Wages in 1958; they were married for 54 years until her passing in 2012. Ray and Louise lived in Norcross, GA for 32 years, where they raised their 2 children, Gail and Bill. They were members of First Baptist Church of Norcross where Ray taught Sunday School. In 1990 they relocated to Clermont, GA. After Louise's passing Ray lived in Gainesville, GA for several years. He recently had moved to Johnstown, CO to live with his daughter and her husband. He is survived by his sister, Martha O'Neal Gunnin Morris of Pottsville, AR, daughter Gail Gunnin Logue and husband Walter Logue of Johnstown, CO, son Ray W. Gunnin Jr. (Bill) and wife Michelle Hunter Gunnin of Cleveland, GA. He also leaves behind his beloved Yorkie terrier named Peanut, who now has a new home with the Logues in Colorado. He has 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Biggs, Hannah Gunnin, Aaron Gunnin, William Gunnin, and Peter Gunnin. He has 2 great-grandchildren, Jane Louise Biggs and Kenshin Shawn Biggs. Ray graduated from Chamblee High School. At age 20, Ray went to work for Southern Bell Telephone Co. in Atlanta. During his 20s he also was a Boy Scout leader, a church elder, a Sunday school teacher, and attended law school at night. Ray was then drafted and served in the Army JAG Corps during the Korean War, utilizing his degree from Atlanta Law School. Ray completed classes at Georgia Tech and Clemson University while working for Southern Bell (which later became AT&T) in Atlanta, where he started as a filing clerk and soon became a manager and engineer. He took an early retirement from AT&T after a 35-year career. Ray was a community-minded person who began his political career in the 1960s in Gwinnett County. He helped establish the Pinckneyville Community Association and the Pinckneyville Spring Festival alongside his friend Harold Medlock. Ray then served as a Gwinnett County commissioner for District 2 from 1968 to 1978. During this time he served a term as chairman of the National Association of County Commissioners. He also served as president of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. He ran for US Congress in the 9th congressional district of GA in 1976 and 1978, but was not elected. He went on to serve as chairman of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party for several years in the early 1980s. Of his many accomplishments, Ray's main legacy is his dominant role in transforming Gwinnett County, GA from a rural county with no infrastructure to officially being named the fastest growing county in the nation by 1985. He started the first county-wide fire department in 1971, hiring the first 2 firemen, Raymond Mattison and Tom Griffin, at his kitchen table. From this humble beginning, today the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services is the largest fire protection district in the state of Georgia. He was also instrumental in establishing the county water system and the recreation department. He coined the slogan "Gwinnett is Great" and had it painted on the iconic water tower which stood next to I-85 for several decades. Later on, it was Ray who proposed changing the name of Norcross-Tucker Rd. to Jimmy Carter Blvd. He was appointed by Governor Jimmy Carter to the state Board of Industry and Trade, the World Congress Center Board, the Community Development Board, the Intergovernmental Council Board, and the Policy Planning Board, where he served with distinction. Soon after Jimmy Carter was elected President, Ray was included on a list of people being considered for director of the Environmental Protection Agency because of his strong commitment to conservation and environmental efforts in Gwinnett County. One of Ray's top priorities was establishing public parks in his district of Gwinnett. Best Friend Park in Norcross and Jones Bridge Park in Peachtree Corners are monuments to his foresight and thoughtfulness. These parks are still enjoyed by thousands of people today. He personally procured a donation of land from the Orkin family, the beautiful stretch along the Chattahoochee River which became Jones Bridge Park. While simultaneously working for Southern Bell and fulfilling his duties as a county commissioner, Ray began developing parcels of land that had belonged to his parents. His first project began in 1968, which was Gunnin Road in what is now Peachtree Corners. From there he eventually invested in 6 development companies over the years. After retiring from both AT&T and politics, he focused exclusively on land development, establishing residential neighborhoods in Norcross, Dacula, Lawrenceville, and Lula. After relocating to Clermont, GA, Ray and Louise enjoyed hiking the many trails on their acreage with their dogs. They were continually hosting friends, extended family, and various groups at their large Victorian-style home and log guest house, and spending time with their grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. They also managed to find time to travel and were engaged in many church and community activities. They became especially fond of small dog breeds and over the years had several poodles, Jack Russell terriers, and chihuahuas as part of their family. Ray was a devoted husband, father, uncle, and grandfather; he was also a mentor and a great friend to so many people. His kindness and generosity blessed countless lives in innumerable ways. He will be greatly missed as his legacy lives on in the lives of those he touched. Due to the pandemic there will not be a public memorial service. At some future date, a small family memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville's columbarium where Ray's ashes will be placed next to Louise's, followed by a story-fest where everyone will share their favorite Ray Gunnin stories. However, the family wants to include you, so in leu of flowers, they request your favorite Ray Gunnin stories be sent via email to: raygunnin91@gmail.com. Inspirational, humorous, anything meaningful will be read to those attending his service. Memorial Park North in Gainesville will handle the arrangements. Any memorial gifts should be sent to The Nature Conservancy or Amnesty International, causes that were close to Ray's heart. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501 For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

