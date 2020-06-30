Larry William Reese age 76, of Winder, Georgia passed away Friday, June 27.2020. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Reese ; Daughter, Susan (Jeremy) Pierce; Sister, Marion Cofer; Granddaughter, Amber McFalls; and two beautiful Great Grandchildren, Madison and Brock McFalls. He is proceeded in death by his Brother, Reverend Billy Reese and Brother-in-law Talmage Cofer. Larry was a family man and a dedicated worker of 35 years to General Motors. Larry was known for his hard work and perfect attendance. Larry's wishes were to be cremated with no services to be held, the family has respected these wishes. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Reese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.