Mr. William "Bobby" Henry Huff, age 74, of Winder, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Mr. Huff will be best remembered as one of the best baseball players at Dacula High School and also an accomplished sportsman on the Dacula High School Basketball team. Mr. Huff is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathlyn Ensley Huff parents; Cornelius Carlton Huff and Ethel Pearl Porter Huff; grandson, Michael James Peppers, and step-daughter, Julie Robinson Giudici. Mr. Huff is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Freeman Huff of Winder; sons, Shane (Christi) Huff of Bethlehem and Chris (Amber) Huff of Winder; daughters, Tonya Huff of Bethlehem, Sonya (Jimmy) Peppers of Winder, Lisa (Wayne) Martin of Braselton, Amanda Norton Huff of Maryville, TN, and Sherri Robinson Carithers of Winder; sisters, Jo Huff of Statham, Nancy (Jack) Still of Harbins, and Patsy (Travis) Gridley of Lawrenceville; 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. William "Bobby" Huff will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Reverend Mitch Norman officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service. A private family visitation will be held. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

