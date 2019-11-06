Flowery Branch
Morris Felton Lyle
Morris Felton Lyle, 81, of Flowery Branch, formerly of Norcross passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. A Norcross native and long-time resident, Morris was a graduate of Norcross High School. He was married to Shirley Covington on June 20, 1958. Shirley preceded him in death in 2007. Morris worked as a sales representative for Tools Warehouse, Inc. of Atlanta. He moved to Flowery Branch in 2004, and attended Duncan Creek Church in Buford. Morris was an avid gardener who shared the bounty of his labors. He also enjoyed antique cars and sports, and was a fan of the UGA Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer F. Lyle and Lorena (Hamilton) Lyle; a sister, Jeanne P. Thompson; and a brother Spencer Pass. Survivors include a son, Randall M. Lyle; a daughter and son in law, Rachael and Gus Bowen; and three grandchildren, Shelby Lyle, Allison Lyle and Hannah Bowen. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Dee Dillin officiating. Burial followed at Peachtree Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Mr. Lyle be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com, where the full obituary may also be viewed. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
