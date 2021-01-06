Dacula, GA Mildred "Cookie" Smith, age 92 of Dacula, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The graveside service will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in memory of Mildred "Cookie" Smith to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested under national security law
- People at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobs
- Hospitals in every region of Georgia struggle to cope with COVID-19 spike
- Mill Creek senior's voting Tweet goes viral after interaction with Barack Obama
Articles
- Gwinnett County Public Schools to stay on track to begin spring semester Thursday as planned
- 'Un-American': Gov. Brian Kemp, top Georgia Republicans condemn Trump riots in D.C.
- New Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor formally ends office's 287(g) participation, rapid response team
- Gwinnett County man charged with carrying unlicensed gun, unregistered ammunition at U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
- Victims of sex trafficking suing owners of Norcross Red Roof Inn; allege hotel turned a blind eye to prostitution
- Runoff results show overwhelming support for Warnock, Ossoff in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett schools employees could soon get vaccine survey
- Lilburn teen arrested in connection to murder at Duluth area apartment complex
- Burning trailer carrying frozen vegetables, French fries temporarily shuts down I-85 near Buford
- COVID-19 vaccines headed for Georgians 65-years and up, first responders
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 4
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.25 million Johns Creek home features the kitchen of your dreams
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 3
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- 2020 IN REVIEW: Gwinnett County's top stories from the past year
- Best small towns to raise a family in every state
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- 100 colleges with the best ROI
- Best small towns to raise a family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.