Lawrenceville, GA Michelle Sheleen Mitchell age 65, native of Cleveland Ohio residing in Lawrenceville Georgia, transitioned to eternity on Monday August 16, 2021. Michelle is survived by her Husband of 45 years William Lamkin; Son, Benjamin Lamkin (Mallory) ; Grandchildren, Aniyah Lamkin, Benjamin Lamkin, Ava Lamkin, Benjamin Rowe;
Mother, Louise Mitchell'; Sisters, Carolinn Mitchell-Newkirk (David), Elaine Mitchell-Brewer (Khevin); Uncles and Aunts, John Mitchell, Charles Mitchell (Laverne), Lilian Mitchell-Cook, Clara Mitchell, Diane Mims (Joe), Chris Jones (Darlene); Niece and Nephews Brandie Mitchell, Alexus McClellan, Khevin Brewer Jr. and a Host of Cousins, Relatives & Friends. Proceeded in Eternity by Father Benjamin Mitchell and Daughters Jennifer and Nicole Lamkin who welcome her home with open arms. In Lieu of plants and flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association Charity in Remembrance of Michelle's Daughter's.
MDA Memorials
P O Box 7410354
Chicago, IL 60674
(800) 572-1717 Option 2
