Lawrenceville
Michael Lee "Mike" Wahl
Michael (Mike) Lee Wahl of Lawrenceville, GA, passed Saturday, September 14 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Stewart-Wahl of Lawrenceville, GA; Mother, Lois Stratton Gregory of Louisville, KY; Father, Wilber (Wanda) Wahl of Owensboro, KY; Brother Richard (LaDonna) Wahl of Louisville, KY; Children, Jamie Wahl Johnson of Fairfield, CA; Jean-Paul Reavill of Omaha, NE; Jamaal (Krisha) Stewart of Morganton, NC; 7 Grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Mike was born in Owensboro, KY and attended school in Louisville, KY. In 1972 Mike joined the Air Force during height of the Vietnam War and retired in 1996 as a Master Sargent with 24 years of service. During his Air Force service, he received several Bronze Star accommodations for his over sea's tours. Mike primarily served in Asia, California and at the Strategic Air Command (SAC) in Bellevue, NE. After retirement from the Air Force, Mike went to work with Gwinnett County Public Schools, where he remained until his passing. While at Gwinnett County he was awarded several accommodations for his valued service. Mike was well known for his honesty, integrity, willingness to help anyone in need and his wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted Pentecostal Christian who always shared the word of the Lord with others and made it a goal in life to introduce others to Christ. He encouraged everyone to have respect and understanding for one another. During his time off, Mike enjoyed his time at their home in the North Carolina mountains relaxing with family and fishing. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support, thoughts and prayers. A special thank you goes to the staff and medical personnel at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital CCU Team, Wellstar LTAC Rehab at Windy Hill and Gwinnett Medical Center CCU Team. Mike will be greatly missed by loved ones, family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 2 at 11 a.m. at Tom Wages funeral home in Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to St Jude Research Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/), UNCF (https://www.uncf.org/) and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (https://secure3.convio.net/phfou/site/Donation) All arrangements are being handled by Tom Wages Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA.
