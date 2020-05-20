Lawrenceville
Michael Warren Swain
Michael Warren Swain, 70 years of age, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 16, 2020. Mike was born on December 21, 1949 in Tifton, Georgia to Kurtis and Faye Swain. In his younger years Mike was active in sports including baseball and basketball. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1971 until 1972. Mike enjoyed all family gatherings. Mike and his parents were strongly supportive of each other throughout their lives and Mike was particularly dedicated to his mother after his father's passing. Mike was a longtime member of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Kurtis, and his mother, Faye. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Kaye and John Slayton, Becky and Randy Sewell, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside service was held on Monday, May 18, 2020.
