Michael "Mike" Warner Shannon, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after an extended fight with cancer at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mike fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. The family will gather with friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Peachtree Corners Location of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Mike was born on May 19, 1954 in Norristown, PA to the late Henry Warner Shannon and Beverly Thomas Shannon. Mike was a Christian man. He loved spending time with his three children and three grandchildren. He loved fishing, hunting, studying history and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved his Atlanta Braves. Mike is survived by the love of his life of 40 years, Debra L. Shannon; daughter, Jennifer Shannon; sons, Gregory Shannon and wife Laura, and Steven Shannon and wife Kelsey; sister, Carol Murray and husband Tom; grandchildren, Griffin, Tucker, and Graham. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX in loving memory of "Mike Shannon". https://gifts.mdanderson.org/Default.aspx?tsid=8443 Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
