Lawrenceville, GA CheeWah - Mervyn Phillip CheeWah, age 84, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Apostle Fritz Musser officiating. Mervyn was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad but came to the United States on March 30, 1970. He lived and raised his children in New Jersey. He retired in 2006 and moved to Lawrenceville, GA in January of 2007. Mervyn was preceded in death his son, Ian John CheeWah; daughter, Shellan Ann-Marie CheeWah. He is survived by his wife, Barbara CheeWah; children, Sharon CheeWah of Ewing, NJ, Mervyn (Heather) CheeWah of Lawrenceville, Dwayne (Khrystal) CheeWah of Lawrenceville, Marc (Jeanette) CheeWah of Morrisville, PA; grandchildren, Thaddeus Spady III, Taylor CheeWah, Carlyssa CheeWah, Caelin CheeWah, Liam Faure, Marc CheeWah, Jr., Ian Carter CheeWah, Greysen CheeWah; great grandchildren, Jasmine Spady, Kiera Spady, Thaddeus Spady IV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

