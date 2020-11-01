Braselton, GA Merle G. McConnell, age 92, of Braselton, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held for immediate family only at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA.

Merle was born near Henning, IL., a son of the late Grant W. and late Alma Wyman McConnell. Merle married the love of his life the late Iris M. Shreve in 1950; also preceding Merle were two brothers , Gerald and Freeman, two sisters, Esther and Evelyn, and youngest son Neal P.

He is survived by his oldest son, Jeff R. McConnell of Lebanon, PA, and daughter, Ann M. Stephenson of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Justin McConnell, Robert Stephenson and Kathleen A. Stephenson. Great Grandchildren Joshua McConnell and Scarlett Lambert Stephenson.

Merle was a graduate of Henning High School in 1946 and a graduate of Northwestern University in 1951. He retired from Equifax, Inc. in Atlanta in 1989 as corporate compensation officer with thirty-five years of service. He started his career with Equifax (formerly Retail Credit Company) in St. Louis, MO. in 1953 and later served as assistant manager of the Springfield, IL. branch office. In 1962 he was promoted to a position in the Home Office in Atlanta where he served until his retirement as Assistant Vice President of Human Resources. Merle was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Winder, GA.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted in the summer for family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers please donate to Winder First United Methodists Church. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.