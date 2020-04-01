CARROLLTON
Melcenia Watson
Melcenia Rebecca (Becky) Watson, age 80 of Carrollton, Ga passed away March 23, 2020. Mrs. Watson born on December 22, 1939 in Lawrenceville, Georgia to the late Jewell W. and Vera Lee Mahaffey. She graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1957. In the early 70s she moved to West Georgia with her family to work with her husband James in owning and managing James Watson Ford in Bowdon, Georgia. Becky also worked alongside James as a bookkeeper at Mark's Wholesale Meats which they owned and operated until their retirement in 1999. After retiring she and James sold produce, jams and jellies from their BeJa's farm at the Cotton Mill Farmer's market. The couple were also active in square dancing with the West Georgia Squares where they formed lifelong friendships from the group. Becky was an accomplished seamstress sewed many items for her daughters and grandchildren including wedding and prom dresses. Becky also sewed hundreds of dresses and other clothing items with Bowdon Baptist church for Honduras missions. She was a volunteer for Open Hands ministry in Carrollton and longtime member of the Joy Sunday school class at Bowdon Baptist Church.
Besides her parents Becky was preceded in death by her husband James Lee Watson; her siblings Jewell W. Mahaffey Jr, Evelyn Simpson, Ruby Stamper, Kathryn Ethridge, Robert Mahaffey, Betty Jo Reepe and Elizabeth (Liz) Bagwell.
She is survived by her children Gay and Tommy Ledbetter of Piedmont, Alabama; Sherry and Tim Smith of Waco, Georgia; Joy and Edwin Scott of Grovetown, Georgia; Grandchildren Kerry and Candie Ledbetter of Piedmont, Alabama; Sarah Scott of Baltimore, Maryland; Rachel Scott of Grovetown, Georgia; Great Grandchild Eli Ledbetter of Piedmont, Alabama; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services were held for Mrs. Watson and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Open Hands Ministry in Carrollton or Bowdon Baptist Church.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
