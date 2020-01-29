Lawrenceville
Melanie Anne Baker
Born in Covington, GA June 4th, 1958. Melanie Baker succumbed to cancer on the 23rd of January 2020. Melanie was known for her devotion to family, friends, and animals. She had a talent for the visual arts and enjoyed working with the community, especially the elder members. She held many a variety of positions of employment over the years apart from being a devoted wife and mother. Melanie was preceeded in death by her mother Rachel Patrick Wilson (2016) and husband William Francis Baker (2003). She is survived by her father Earle and Brother Brantley Wilson, sons Giles and Ryan Baker, daughter Heather Carreira, and four Grandchildren: Andrew, Daniel, Jonas, and Liam as well as several beloved family and friends.
