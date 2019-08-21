Maysville, GA
MD (Mance) (Barney) Barnett
Barnett - MD "Mance" "Barney" Barnett, age 84 of Maysville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Cecil C. Carpenter, Th.D officiating. The interment will follow at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Doraville, GA. The family will receive friends, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Mr. Barnett retired in October 1992 from the Doraville Post Office as a Letter Carrier. He was a member of the Maysville Community Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Vivian Barnes Barnett, in 2008. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Rickie & Elaine Barnett, Dacula; daughters & sons-in-law, Tami & Michael Cape; Tara & Mike Arp, all of Maysville; Tessa & James Larson, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Josh & Haley Barnett; John & Meredith Brown; Amber Brown; Selena & Tim English; Kaila & James Harkins; Kyler Arp; Kara Arp; Samuel Larson; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Gladys Daulphin, Opp, AL; several nieces & nephews. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
