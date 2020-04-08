Buford
Maxine Cash (Berryman)
Maxine B. Cash, age 91, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Porter Perkins; father, D.S. Berryman; mother, Jeannette Berryman; brothers, Doc Berryman, Ned Berryman; and sisters, Catherine (Booley) Phillips, Carol Stowe. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Vernon D. Cash, Buford, GA; children, Joan and Jimmy Perkins, Suwanee, GA, Dwayne and Teresa Cash, Buford, GA, Kim and Tony Wolfe, Buford, GA; ten grandchildren, Daren and Lynn Perkins, Derek and Amy Perkins, Drew and Heather Perkins, Tiffany and Kenny Hutchinson, Emily and Steven Beaumont, Andy and Dana Perkins, Meredith and Nick Palmer, Hunter Cash, Whitney Wolfe, Peyton Wolfe; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Polly Berryman, Gainesville, GA, Betty and Jerry Nash, Watkinsville, GA, Emily and Ronnie Hardeman, Hull, GA; brother, Steve and Diane Berryman, Watkinsville, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Cash was born on September 22, 1928 in Hoschton, GA to D.S. and Voy Jeanette Benton Berryman. She was a high school graduate of Martin Institute on Jackson Trail in Braselton, GA. She was a retired secretary from the Buford City School System after 25 years of service. She was a member of Sugar Hill Church, formerly First Baptist Church Sugar Hill, for 70 years and was a member of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA, with Rev Wayne Johnson officiating. There will be no public visitation. Instead, to honor Mrs. Cash, the family is requesting a "Celebration Ride By" in front of Mrs. Cash's house between 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020. Family members will be in the front yard to accept the waves and horn honks. No stopping please. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or donations may be made to Sugar Hill Church, "Imagine Zero Fund" in memory of Maxine B. Cash, 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA, 30518.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Cash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
