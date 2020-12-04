Maurice Cleveland Mo Robbins

Flowery Branch, GA Mr. Maurice 'Mo' Cleveland Robbins, 83, of Flowery Branch passed away on December 4, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. The family will hold a private service at Memorial Park South followed next year by a celebration of life on his birthday in September of 2021. Mr. Robbins was born September 2, 1937 to James Alexander and Virginia Hufham Robbins in Wilmington, North Carolina. He attended The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina and later graduated from The University of North Carolina in the Executive Program of Professional Management. He was a member of the United States Air Force assigned to Air Defense Headquarters in Colorado Springs and served in Ankara, Turkey. He returned to Lakeland Air Force Base in Alabama where he was honorably discharged. He later had careers in urban planning and zoning and, subsequently, joined Hardee's Foods Systems where he ultimately became Vice President of Real Estate and Franchise Development. Maurice loved life unequivocally. He loved spending time with his family as well as fishing, golf, dancing, and woodworking. He was a great joke teller which usually resulted in him laughing as hard as those around him. After he retired in 1992, he spent a great deal of his time playing golf with all of his close friends at Royal Lakes Country Club, where he was affectionally known as 'The Mayor'. His greatest loves in life were God, his family, the United States of America and his beloved UNC Tarheels. He was also a member and a Life Deacon Minister at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville and enjoyed spending time with so many friends that he made during his 27 years attending Sunday School and Church services. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Johnson Robbins, of Flowery Branch; his brother Porter Alexander Robbins (Barbara) of Wilmington, NC, his sister Patricia Robbins Vass (Doug) of Wilmington, NC; his four children, Andrea Mitchell (Jeff) of Flowery Branch, GA, Chuck Robbins (Paige) of Los Gatos, CA, Tammy Robbins (Melvin) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Terry Robbins of Atlanta, GA; his nine grandchildren, Karley Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell (Taylor), Andrew Robbins (Christina), Ashley Robbins, Regan Robbins, Chase Robbins, Dakota Fields, Dallas Fields, Montana Fields; and four great grandchildren. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate and dedicated care provided by Carol 'Necee' Jones, Doctor Taylor Henson and Dawn Sosebee, NP, and Northeast Georgia Medical System Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lakewood Baptist Church Building fund located at 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA. 30501. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
