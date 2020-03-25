Snellville, GA
Maureen Stirsman
Maureen Stirsman loved God and cared about people. She always said that the day of her passing would be the "happiest day of her life" as she left her earthly body and exchanged it for a completely healed one. That day arrived on March 20, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1935 in Union City, PA and was married to the love of her life, Tom, for fifty-five years. Maureen was a prayer warrior and prayed for "her boys," her family, and anyone who needed it. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Nelson and her husband, Eric; her son, Thomas Jon Stirsman and his wife, Joyce; her grandson, Matthew Nelson and his wife, Alice; her sister, Patricia Baldridge and her husband, David; and sister-in-law, Susan Zielinski, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member of Buford First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Junior Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford, GA. Mrs. Stirsman will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery with her beloved husband. No formal service is planned. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Stirsman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
