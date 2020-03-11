Dacula
Maudie Danko (Smith)
Maudie Smith Danko, age 77, of Dacula, GA passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Charles Danko in 2016. Mrs. Danko is survived by her children, Kevin and Allison Danko, Dacula, GA, Kimberly Bofshever, Parkland, FL; grandchildren, Justin Bofshever, Julia Bofshever, Jordanna Bofshever, Cameron Danko, Makenna Danko; sisters, Annette Nicholson, Suwanee, GA, Alice and Lynn Bandy, Asheville, NC; nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Maudie Smith Danko was born October 11, 1942 in Eufaula, AL. She was a 1961 graduate of Autauga County High School, Prattville, AL and was retired from Harbor Federal Bank. Mrs. Danko was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula, GA and a member of the Adult Sunday School class at Hebron Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Prattville Memorial Gardens, 841 Fairview Avenue, Prattville, AL 36066. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA.
