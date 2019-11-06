Matthew Thome, Jr.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Matthew "MATT" R. Thome, Jr.
Passed away peacefully on 10/30/2019 at his home in Panama City Beach, FL, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Gwen S. Thome; Four siblings: Marilynn Woodward, husband Bill; Michael Thome, wife Selena; Michelle McKeldin, husband Chuck; Martha Ann Gannon, husband Dennis; Three daughters: Shannon Stapleton, husband Terry; Courtney Croker, husband Todd; and Brittany Hoover, husband John. Step Daughter, Trista Paton, husband Craig; and step son Kevin Stogner. He has 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren which were the light of his life.
Life celebration service will be held at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City, FL on Friday November 8th at 10:00 AM, reception will follow.
Matt was born in Seattle, Washington on 8/21/1948. Growing up he was an Eagle Scout, played basketball and, being in a military family, he traveled the world. He retired from Allstate in Snellville, GA after an illustrious 44 year career. His passion to help others motivated him to become a deacon at his church and he spent over 8 years feeding the homeless in his community weekly. Matt loved to travel, bird hunt, fish for trout, play poker, golf, and had a passion for gambling...he always seemed to come out on top. Everyone who knew him loved him, he was a kind and gentle man.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice 107 W 19th St. Panama City, FL 32401
