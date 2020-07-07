Marylie Dority Schmidt, age 81, of Dacula, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Marylie loved her faith, her family, loved to cook southern food, loved people and loved her dog Rags. Survivors include her husband Lynn N. Schmidt; daughter Susan Woodworth Caldwell and husband Mark of Athens; grandchildren Caroline Caldwell, Andrew Caldwell. Marylie is preceded in death by her father George Dority and mother Mildred Hoffman Hancock. No services will be held at this time. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donation to Hamilton Mill Christian Church or any animal shelter or any charity of your choice. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

