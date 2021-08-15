...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move
into North and Central Georgia through early Tuesday morning and
spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches
of rain is expected through the flash flood watch area, with
isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils
will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional
bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday
morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Dacula, GA Mary Elizabeth Waldrop, age 85, passed away on August 15, 2021. Mrs. Waldrop was the daughter of the late Harvey Russell Still and Janie Mae Garmon Harmon. Mrs. Waldrop was the widow of the late Wilburn Oneil Waldrop.
Mary was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula, Ga. and was retired from the finance department of Avon Products where she made many life long friends.
Memorial services will be held Friday August 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Smith Memory Chapel. Rev. Matt Dibler will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10-11am prior to the service.
Survivors include children; Terry (Myra) Waldrop of Auburn and Tim Waldrop of Winder; brother, Thomas Still, six grandchildren; Lauren Brunson, Alyson Dembkowski (Nate), Samantha Pattillo (Matt), Joshua Waldrop, Brayden Waldrop and Savannah Waldrop, along with five great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Silverleaf of Athens who went above and beyond in their care of Mary, and to nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice of Lawrenceville, Ga. Donations may be made to EncompassCares.org in memory of Mary Waldrop.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
