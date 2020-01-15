Buford, GA
Mary Sue Friedell (Poruben)
Mary Sue Poruben Friedell went home to be in the loving care of the Lord Friday, January 10th. Her unforeseen passing occurred peacefully with her family gathered around her.
Mary Sue was born on December 14, 1947 in Macon, Georgia to Ben and Edith Poruben. The family later moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where at an early age Mary Sue studied violin and was selected to perform with the All-State High School Orchestra and Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. For several summers she served as a counselor at Lutheridge, a Lutheran camp in Arden, North Carolina. In 1970 she graduated from Huntingdon College with a degree in Elementary Education. That same year she married the love of her life, Earl Julius Friedell. Mary Sue worked as an elementary teacher in Georgia at several Gwinnett County schools for over 25 years.
Mary Sue was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Family was very important to her and nothing made Mary Sue happier than having all her family together. Her kind and caring life extended not only to her family, but to her many friends. She has been a blessing to many, and the valuable lessons she has taught through her life are precious gifts.
Mary Sue is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Earl; her children, Kathleen Pawson and husband Jim; P.J. Friedell and wife Nola; grandchildren, Alex and Abby Pawson, Rich and Coleman Friedell; sister, Patsy Poruben Scott and husband Mark.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lilburn. Pastor Katie Christie will officiate. The Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12 PM - 1 PM at the church prior to the service. There will be light hors d'oeuvres served at the church following the service. With no surprise to those who knew her, Mary Sue Friedell, requested a donation to the American Heart Association instead of flowers. Should you choose to donate, please send email receipts to lightbears@bellsouth.net.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Mary Sue at hamiltonmillchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Friedell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.