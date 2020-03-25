Mary Matuszak

Dacula
Mary Helen "Mel" Matuszak (Eaton)
Mary Helen ("Mel") Matuszak passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mel was born Mary Helen Eaton in Claremore, Oklahoma on December 1, 1936 to Margaret and George Eaton. A long-time resident of Harper, Kansas, Mel attended Kansas State University and was a charter member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority there and won the national Miss College Football beauty contest in Berkeley, California. She graduated from Kansas State University in 1959 and shortly thereafter married the love of her life, Don Matuszak.
Mel chronicled her life in her third book, "Don't Write My Name In InkA Moving Story," detailing the travels and adventures living around the country. An English teacher, speech therapist, realtor, scout leader, author and most important, a loving wife and mother, she had a profound impact on all the lives she touched.
Mel was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Ann and leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Don Matuszak and their two daughters, Jill Swain and Joelyn Shea and their respective families and a brother, Joel Bond Eaton.
Her family would like to thank those who took care of her in the short time in hospice in a time of grief, you made her smile.
Mel was a firm believer in giving of self, and helping others in need. Her family would ask that those who know her would do the same as a tribute to the contributions she made daily. Do a good deed, send in a donation to a charity, share a smile or kind word and think of Mel Matuszak. She will be missed by so very many people.
