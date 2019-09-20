Sugar Hill, GA
Mary Barbara Kach (Walczuk)
Mary Barbara Kach of Sugar Hill Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September, 18th 2019. Mary was born July 13th, 1947 to Peter and Mary Walczuk in Stanford, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents.She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and retired from the medical insurance industry. She loved Christmas time and spending time with family. She never missed a game or event for her kids or grandkids. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Kach is survived by her husband of 36 years Steve, her sons and their wives, Richard and Tisha Loeper-Viti, David and Natalie Viti, Danny and Laura Viti, 7 grandchildren, David Viti, Sara Viti, Ruby Loeper-Viti, Alaina Viti, Eleanor Loeper-Viti, Nathan Viti and Henry Loeper-Viti and her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Jana Walczuk, and Cricket the cat. Visitation and ceremony is at Flanigan Funeral Home, beginning Sunday September 22 at 4 pm (with service at 6 pm). Please join us to remember our loving wife, mother, sister and Gigi.
