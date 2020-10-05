Royston, GA Ms. Mary Helen Vickery Evans, 85, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Helen was born in Hartwell, GA on August 9, 1935, daughter of the late Clark Vickery and the late Susie Foster Vickery. She was a woman of strong Christian faith and a member of the Goldmine Church of God. She also attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church while living in Royston, GA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ronnie, Ricky and Wendell Evans; as well as her daughters, Angie Evans Hall and Elaine Evans Chapman; brothers, James Alton, Alvin and John Edwin Vickery; and sister, Madeline Vickery.

Survivors include her daughter, Deb Lussiana (Dwayne) of Lilburn, GA; brother, Rudolph Vickery (Maybell) of Bowersville, GA; sister, Shirley Knapp (Bob) of Ohio; grandchildren, Deidra (Luis) Montes, Jason (LaShonda) Evans, Zac Evans, Catie Evans, Josh Lussiana, Jonah Lussiana, Jared Lussiana, Corbin (Kelsey) Dickson, Breanna Chapman and Tyler Chapman; and several great grandchildren and numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.

With heartfelt consideration of the health and well being of loved ones during these uncertain times, no services are planned.

Ms. Evans' request was to be laid to rest next to her daughter, Angie, in the Bold Spring Methodist Church Cemetery in Carnesville, GA. Those wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to visit her graveside at their convenience.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mending the Gap, Inc., Lawrenceville, GA, or to a charity of your choice in honor of Ms. Evans.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.